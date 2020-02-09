Rain and snow end tonight

The bulk of the snow has moved out of Michiana, but we’re left with drizzle, light rain and a wintry mix in spots. That’s already melting the snow we have seen this afternoon. As temps continue to rise into the mid 30s, we expect most of this will be liquid this evening before ending overnight. Winds will be less gusty this evening with overnight lows dropping down to near 30 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be a calmer days with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Our next weather maker comes on Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow possible, with snow on Wednesday night. We will actually see two systems coming through, one from the northwest, and one coming up from the south. How they track will impact the type and amount of precipitation we get. Much colder air moves in briefly for Valentine’s Day, but we warm right back into the 30s for the weekend.

