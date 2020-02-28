Rail grant could spur development at Indiana Enterprise Center

Last week brought a public plea to place a moratorium on the Indiana Enterprise Center project.

Today, a county official said that there could be significant growth in the pipeline there by the end of the year.

Right now there are 32 businesses and more than 1,500 employees at the Indiana Enterprise Center which could be ‘on track’ for more of both.

“So there's things that are waiting for things to happen and we anticipate that we'll find out yea or nay on this grant here in the next couple of weeks,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

A pending federal grant application would fund improvements to the South Shore Railroad freight line and bolster the bridge that carries trains across U.S. 20.

The work would allow South Shore Freight trains to carry heavier loads.

“If it's a yea, that will accelerate a whole bunch of development that's in the que, but can't happen until we get these rail improvements,” said Schalliol.

About 2,200 acres of the IEC have been developed while some 5,000 have not.

This week the county made public a management plan for the entire IEC that talks about nearby park expansions (the recreational kind), biking and hiking trails and protecting valuable land and water resources through a network of conservation buffers.

Critics of the IEC don’t want to see farmland sacrificed for factories and fear ground, water, and air pollution.

“Really it’s the balancing act between environmentalism and nature and farmland and development all at the same point in time,” said Schalliol. “We need a place in the county for big format development projects or bigger square footage projects. We have sites all over the county for 20, 30 40-acre sites but somewhere we need that next piece.”

The release of the management plan kicks off a 45 day public comment period that runs through April 10th.

The county will also schedule a public meeting on the plan in New Carlisle although a specific date has not yet been set.

For more information on the management plan visit:

https://www.sjcindiana.com/

