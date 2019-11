Saturday morning, runners from all over Michiana took to the streets in Mishawaka to help raise awareness for Suicide Prevention.

16 News Now's Zach Horner was there to tell us more about the Race to Save Lives.

If you or a loved one is in distress and is considering suicide, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It provides free 24 hour support.

You can reach the lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.