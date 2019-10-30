Raccoons take over Arkansas State Library

A few unenrolled guests have been spending some time on the Arkansas State University campus.

Raccoons had to be humanely removed from the library at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. (Source: Codie Clark/KAIT/CNN)

Codie Clark spotted a raccoon on the third floor of the Dean B. Ellis Library.

According to one official, this isn’t the first time they’ve been sighted.

"It’s my understanding that there were probably two or three raccoons. Our facility management folks were alerted by the library staff, and they came out last night and humanely trapped them,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith said.

The raccoons were released far away from the university.

Smith said these curious critters probably came to campus because of the recent rain.

“With all the rain we have in the area, these streams that are near the library, then we have woods that are also near the library that rising water has driven some of the wildlife out. In this case, they weren’t just looking for higher ground, they were looking for some higher learning as well," Smith said.

