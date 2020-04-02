RV industry supplier now making face shields

A longtime supplier to the R.V. industry has now set its sights on the E.R.

Duo Form Plastics in Edwardsburg mainly makes tubs and shower surrounds for recreational vehicles. Ironically, a splash protector is its latest product and its due to hit hospitals soon.

“So this product here, the face shield is made from a polycarbonate plastic," said Duo Form’s Michael Ganger. "One of the main products that we produce here are skylights for the R.V. industry that are all made out of polycarbonate,”

In less than a week the face shield went from an idea, to a prototype to production. The goal today was to make 100 units.

“For us to turn this thing around so quickly to me has been amazing. I mean normal projects within the thermoforming world take three to four weeks to come to fruition,” Ganger said. “We hope to produce upwards of 300 a day. We have the capabilities to produce, enough material here to produce 3,000 pieces. We have more material coming probably by April 13th. It will allow us to produce another 9,000 pieces."

“It was exciting when we started looking at what the medical industry needed knew that we had the capability of doing it,” said Duo Form V.P. of Sales Shelly Ditmer. “Everyone just wants to do something. It’s hard to sit home and feel helpless and watch you know what’s going on in the world."

While the company was surprised with the level of demand for the product in the medical community, it was shocked to get a peak at the potential market beyond hospitals.

“We’ve talked to some food industries, we know there’s a huge interest in protecting food, protecting the workers, protecting cashiers," Ditmer explained. "You’re seeing the plexiglass everywhere you know. Now these cafeteria workers, these deli workers can use these same masks and protect themselves.”

Duo Form is also workin a prototype for another product called an incubation box.