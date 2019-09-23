RV industry hosts 'open house,' looks to close deals

Today began what some consider the RV version of the Christmas shopping season.

The 10th annual RV Dealer Open House runs Monday through Thursday of this week.

Dealers from across North America and the world will visit to see the latest models and have a chance to place orders.

Some play will be mixed with work as the likes of Keith Urban, Styx, and Big & Rich will be among the entertainment options.

On the surface, it sounds like a bad year for the RV industry with shipments to dealers down about 20 percent this year compared to last.

But the previous two years both brought record highs and even if the 20 percent drop holds through the end of this year, 2019 would still be the fourth best year ever (with an estimated 400,100 units shipped).

“RV sales are actually up over last year if you look at the sales, shipments are down, but that's because they're getting rid of excess inventory and everything,” said Tim Dennig with Gulf Stream.

What Gulf Stream apparently isn’t getting rid of...is workers.

“You know, you just, you know, tone it down. Instead of building 20 a day, you build 15 a day, but the nice thing is your quality goes way up too,” said Dennig.

“It’s a great time to be in the RV industry, great time to be in northern Indiana,” said Gregg Fore with RVBusiness.com.

Fore gave a ‘State of the RV Industry’ speech today before the Elkhart Rotary.

Fore says that despite the 20 percent drop in shipments this year, Elkhart’s unemployment rate actually decreased from 3.7 percent in January to three percent in August.

It remains to be seen how the very dealers who ordered fewer units so far this year will chose to stock their lots in the future.

“They're looking for, not a record open house. They're looking for a good solid order performance that will carry them into the spring,” said Fore.

“They come to this show and they buy and this is when they stock everything up for next year,” said Dennig. “So we believe we're going to catch up anything we've lost in shipments, we believe we'll catch up in the last quarter.”

Dennig further said that gas prices and interest rates bode well for the future of RV sales. “Lending is great. I mean you can take an RV out on the road for a week and for what you pay for an RV payment a month, you pay one, one night at a hotel.”