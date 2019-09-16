Anti-abortion group wants doctor's abortion clinics searched for fetal remains

Fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a longtime Indiana abortion doctor, and that has an anti-abortion group in Indiana calling for more to be done.

The discovery followed the death of Dr. Ulrich George Klopfer.

Indiana Right to Life and other anti-abortion groups are calling for Klopfer's medical offices in Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Gary to be searched.

“Those of us who followed the [Kermit] Gosnell story learned that not only did that abortion provider keep aborted babies' bodies at his residence but also at his facility,” said Cathie Humberger, the executive director of Allen County Right to Life. “So, it is my understanding that the authorities will be looking inside each of his facilities to see what will be there.”

A group of anti-abortion advocates held a news conference in Fort Wayne Monday to discuss the situation.

Serena Dyksen was a 13-year-old victim of rape when Dr. Klopfer performed her abortion.

“Hearing the news on Friday night, I went into shock, and then I went into a lot of grief and sadness," she said. "There’s a lot of anger, because I don’t know if my daughter’s remains are on his property."

Dyksen says she is talking to a lawyer in the hopes of having the DNA of the remains tested for a possible connection.

While it’s too late to punish the doctor for any crimes he may have committed, the group still wants to see a criminal investigation take place surrounding the matter.

“He cannot be punished at this point, as someone who is deceased; however, he had employees that worked with him. Were they complicit with this? And another question that we’re raising is, is there a possibility that those bodies were being preserved in order to sell to universities and research facilities?” Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Ficther asked.

As of Monday afternoon, it appeared Indiana Right to Life's calls for further investigation were being answered. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul "agreed to work together as Hill's office coordinates an investigation into the remains found" at Klopfer's home.

