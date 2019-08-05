REO Speedwagon to perform in New Buffalo

REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the globe, and local fans will get the chance to see them soon in New Buffalo.

The band, which has been fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, is going to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $75 plus fees, and they'll go on sale Friday, August 9, at 11 a.m. ET by visiting FourWindsCasino.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

REO Speedwagon is known for the number one singles “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” plus fan favorites like “Take It on the Run,” and “Ridin’ The Storm Out.”

Formed in 1967 at college in Champaign, IL, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, including the number one singles “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” plus fan favorites like “Take It on the Run,” and “Ridin’ The Storm Out.” The band released its most successful album—Hi Infidelity—in 1980, which spent 15 weeks at #1 and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing 10 million units in the United States. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the globe and Cronin and bandmates—Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums)—are still electrifying concert audiences worldwide.

