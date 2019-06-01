REAL Services to hold informational discussion about programs and resources

REAL Services will hold an informational discussion about programs and resources.

Their programs addresses the needs individuals of all ages, including caregiver support and training.

Megan Rodgers, Intake Team Leader at REAL Services, joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning news to talk their "Walking Alongside" Seminar Series on the Culture of Aging.

The informational discussion is Monday, June 10 from 6 p.m. - 7p.m. It will be held at St. Paul's Life Plan Community at 3602 S. Ironwood Dr., South Bend.

If you would like to attend, you must RSVP by June 5th to Melanie Hoefle. You can call (574) 284-9063 or melanie.hoefle@trinity-health.org

