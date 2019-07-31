REAL Services raffle funds nonprofit's Meals on Wheels program

A local nonprofit that provides more than 300,000 meals a year to the elderly was nearly put out of business temporarily in the same week of a fundraiser that supports that program.

Wednesday was the drawing for REAL Services' annual REAL Big Raffle, which funds the Meals on Wheels program. But on Monday, the nonprofit had a bit of a scare.

"Monday, we came into work and found that the copper had been taken from our air conditioning units, freezers and our refrigerators," President and CEO Becky Zaseck said. "So, we were in a bit of a despair, and a local company stepped up and loaned us a truck that we could put all our food in, and we just kept right on going."

While five lucky winners took home nearly $30,000 in cash prizes, proceeds from the REAL Big Raffle pay for the meals that are delivered to homes throughout northern Indiana.

The drawing took place at REAL Services' kitchen on Garst Street in South Bend, where all those meals are prepared.

Once again, 16 News Now's own Terry McFadden had the honor of pulling the winning raffle tickets, with Carol and Spike Abernathy, of South Bend, winning the $25,000 grand prize.

