RC Winter Championships taking place in Granger this weekend

More than 200 RC racers will be in Granger this weekend competing in the TLR championship series.

This is just one of four races across the country for this series.

Even though these cars don't have the roaring engine you'll hear in NASCAR, the quick, high flying acrobatics of the RCs is something anyone can get into.

This tournament host racers from as close as Michiana and from as far as California.

Races start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday, with doors opening at 7 a.m.

The tournament director says there is a spectating area for those who want to come and watch.

It's also an opportunity to learn something new.

"We've got a lot of top pro's here that can answer a lot of questions for people that are looking to get involved in the hobby," explains Tom Bell.