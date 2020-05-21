Quilt Gardens set to open next weekend

The Quilt Gardens are coming back to Elkhart County for their 13th year.

There will be 16 garden sites and 4 displays in Wakarusa, Nappanee, Goshen, Middlebury, Bristol and Elkhart.

The gardens and free and open to the public May 30 through September 15 but planting has already begun.

Hundreds of volunteers put in thousands of hours of work to make the displays possible.

The Quilt Gardens were named the Best Festival or Event by the Indiana Tourism Association in 2017.

