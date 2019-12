A quiet weather pattern for the next 4 days…

Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Dry with a light breeze.

Each day it'll just be a question of how much sunshine we see!

While lake-effect is possible into the end of this week, we're unlikely to see anything other than a few flakes mainly Thursday night.

There's a good chance for another Arctic Blast next week.

Get ready for some intensely cold weather Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.