TODAY:

Sunny, dry, spectacular!! Highs top out in the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A nearly calm breeze with a low swim risk at Lake Michigan beaches.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool, calm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Crisp and cool to start Friday.

FRIDAY:

Another gorgeous afternoon. Highs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions and low levels of humidity.