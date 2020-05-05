Questions remain surrounding coronavirus death at Roseland motel

A coronavirus death in St. Joseph County today was unusual in terms of where it occurred

A woman in her 50’s who had an underlying heart condition was found unresponsive at the Motel 6 building in Roseland, which is serving as a coronavirus isolation facility for the homeless.

The woman had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

“They did see the individual yesterday and they went in to do breakfast rounds this morning and she was not responding,” St. Joseph County Deputy Coroner

Wendi Scoles told 16 News Now.

The facility provides a place for homeless individuals to quarantine and await test results.

It is not supposed to be a place where those who test positive go to die, although that’s what happened today.

“When these first people here get to a certain point they take them to the hospital if they get, you know, become critically ill they take them to the hospital but this person, it was kind of unexpected as far as this person passing away so soon but it does happen,” added St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann.

Roseland police showed up in full force to answer the call.

The facility seems to be stretching the department to its manpower limits.

This was the fourth call for help to police in the past two and a half weeks.

The other calls have been criticized as being non criminal and insignificant. Last Saturday a Motel 6 resident flagged down an officer to complain about the brands of cereal and cigarettes he was given.

“Three weeks ago the Town of Roseland could not have imagined that its police resources would be redirected to responding to non criminal quality of life complaints at a quarantine facility,” said Attorney Robert Masters who represents the town in the matter. “It’s town resources are significantly more limited than the the resources available to the city of South Bend.”

Masters said a meeting has been set with South Bend legal representatives Thursday to talk about the operation of the isolation facility.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

The City of South Bend and St. Joseph County Department of Health are confirming that a guest at the Isolation Quarantine Center (IQC), located at the Motel 6 on N. Dixie Way, was found deceased today.

The guest, a woman in her mid-50s, had underlying health conditions. Her cause of death has been attributed to complications caused by COVID-19. As of yesterday afternoon, she had reported feeling better and reported that her symptoms were improving.

“It’s important to remember that SARs-CoV-2 is a deadly virus,” said St. Joseph County Health Officer Robert Einterz. “It is known to cause sudden death in individuals who seem to be recovering from the disease.”

The IQC is operated as a self-isolation site for people who are infected or suspected of being infected with COVID-19, but who have nowhere to safely self-isolate. The site is for people who do not require hospitalization, i.e., those who would otherwise have been sent home to recover.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health provides clinical oversight to ensure those persons referred to the IQC meet eligibility requirements and are medically appropriate for staying in the facility. In addition, each guests’ symptoms are monitored daily by nurses and medical students through telephone or other virtual means and reported to Dr. Einterz and Dr. Mark Fox.

Routine symptom monitoring has become standard for COVID patients in ambulatory settings to identify clinical deterioration. If indicated by the symptom monitoring, arrangements can be made for a telehealth evaluation by a local primary care physician, or if needed, transfer to an acute care hospital.

“I offer my condolences to the family for their tragic loss due to COVID-19,” said Mayor James Mueller. “This quick turn for the worse offers another reminder how relentless this virus can be. The isolation site provides a place to recover in dignity for those who have no other option and is critical to preventing a wider outbreak of the virus in our community. Our team has worked diligently to set up this site, run it, and fulfill the reporting requirements developed by the Roseland Town Board. The City’s legal team will be meeting with the Town Board’s attorneys to review their remaining concerns.”

As of Monday evening, there were 14 guests housed at the IQC.