SB Police chief issues order about body cameras after deadly shooting

The South Bend police chief is reiterating the expectations of all officers concerning body cameras after a sergeant's was not activated during a deadly weekend shooting.

Eric J. Logan, 54, died at the hospital after he was shot by Sgt. Ryan O'Neill in the parking lot of Central High Apartments shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. O'Neill reportedly told investigators Logan was approaching him with a knife when he responded to a call of a suspicious person potentially breaking into cars.

At the mayor's request, Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued the following general order Tuesday:

“Officers should activate their body cameras during all work-related interactions with civilians.

This Order reminds all personnel of our Body Camera Activation Policy #424.6 and the expectation that all enforcement and investigative contacts, traffic stops (including back-up), field interviews, and self-initiated contacts shall be recorded.

This includes non-emergency call responses and any time there is civilian contact in relation to a complaint.

Please see your Division Chief if you have any questions.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a statement:

“In the wake of Sunday’s shooting, we must acknowledge the hurt and honor the humanity of all involved in this loss of life. We also have a responsibility to take every step that can promote transparency and fairness, both in dealing with the recent incident and looking towards the future. This step is intended to confirm community expectations that police encounters with civilians will be recorded. For years, our community has been working to strengthen trust between residents and officers through community engagement, technologies like body-worn cameras, transparency with police information, and other measures. This work must continue with more urgency than ever as we move forward together in the wake of the hurt caused by what took place on Sunday.”

The public can obtain information on police department policies pertaining to body cameras from the South Bend Police Transparency Hub website: police-southbend.opendata.arcgis.com.

The family of Eric Logan met alongside some community leaders at WUBS-FM radio station in South Bend Tuesday afternoon. A glaring issue for them is that O'Neill's body camera was not activated during the incident.

"I told them, 'Tomorrow morning, when we wake up, the video cameras not gonna work.' And guess what? It didn't work. We knew that was going to happen," said Tyree Bonds, brother of Eric Logan.

South Bend Police spokesman Ken Garcia said officers are equipped with BodyWorn cameras. According to website for the device manufactured by Utility Associates, the BodyWorn camera is the "only police body-worn camera that is capable of detecting gunshots."

Garcia said the ones worn by South Bend Police officers do not have gunshot-sensing technology. They can be activated by a wrist remote, by squad car sensors when the light bar is on, or by certain speeds.

Officials said in the Monday night news conference those speeds are roughly 70-75 miles-per-hour.

O'Neill's body camera was not activated during the incident reportedly because he did not use lights or sirens out of caution against scaring off a possible suspect. When he arrived, he told investigators he spotted a man, later identified as Logan, whose body was partly outside of a SUV.

"If the police officer pulled up on scene, and your body -- your upper body is in your car, and your butt and your foot is hanging out of the car, then tell me you don't have time to hit your camera because the camera is to protect you and him," stated Pastor Graylin Watson at the WUBS-FM news conference.

Logan's family is also concerned with the contention that he had a knife in his hand at the time of the shooting.

"I can say, on my behalf, I have rode with Eric in cars. Eric [has] been into my house. We hung together. I [have] never seen Eric with a knife in my entire life," said Vernado Malone, Eric's cousin. "Breaking in cars? I never heard of him breaking or stealing."

On Monday, prosecutors and homicide detectives stated the knife recovered from the shooting was taken from a vehicle on Taylor Street. St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said the owner already has identified it. DNA tests and fingerprinting could take months to determine if the weapon was linked to Eric Logan.

Sgt. Ryan O'Neill remains on paid leave.