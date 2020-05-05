Purdue professors' webinar explores coronavirus economic impacts

Economics, Unemployment and Crime.

A panel of three economists from Purdue's Krannert School of Management took a shot at explaining what the future of one those aspects of society might look like in the wake of the coronavirus.

It was part of a zoom conference they held on Monday to tackle pressing questions about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Tim Moore spoke about how deaths from coronavirus alone already have an economic cost of billions of dollars, apart from the emotional toll.

"We're immediately talking about a huge number of dollars. At the moment, if we have 67,000 deaths in the U.S. at around ten-million dollars a life, that about two thirds of a trillion dollars," said associate economics professor Tim Moore.

Tim Bond addressed his thoughts on the future of the labor force, with some forecasters predicting the highest unemployment rate since the great depression.

"The unemployment picture is likely to be a shocking increase in unemployment. I'm almost certain we're above peaks of the great recession but we're probably not at the great depression. The great recession would be in the 10-12% unemployment range. The great depression would be upwards of 25% unemployment. So we're probably in that range right now which is really from historical standards, incredibly high," said associate economics professor Tim Bond.

Bond says we can't say how bad the impact on our workforce will be until researchers can study more information.

Jillian Carr explained how the coronavirus pandemic is causing decreases in some crimes--

"Essentially we've reduced the opportunity for many types of crime through stay at home orders. We can also consider some violent crimes like bar fights and road rage that will happen less frequently simply if people are interacting less," said assistant economics professor Jillian Carr.

But domestic violence is becoming more frequent and severe.

"Even our own police department here in Lafayette Indiana says that domestic violence is increasing. And across the United States, physicians are reporting that the abuse they see of both intimate partners and children has become more severe than before the pandemic," Carr said.

There is no way of knowing exactly what will happen to the economy as we endure this pandemic, but this discussions aims to give us better understanding of what to expect.

You'll be able to find the full discussion by visiting the Purdue Krannert Facebook page.