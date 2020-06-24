Purdue expels student after offensive social media post

Purdue University is expelling a student after an offensive post on social media.

President Mitch Daniels announced the expulsion of Maxwell Lawrence on Tuesday.

Lawrence posted a video on Tik Tok, pretending to drive through a crowd of protesters with the caption, "Driving to your fishing spot and the protesters try blocking the road."

In his statement, Daniels calls the post, "racist and despicable," and said, "repeated statements posted on social media by Lawrence appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment."

Lawrence has previously put messages out on social media where he uses the N-word in reference to Black people.

