Purdue announces fall semester plans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) Purdue University is making some big changes to the fall semester.
This comes as the university is preparing to reopen while keeping staff and students safe.
On-campus courses would begin in August and finish by Thanksgiving break.
Any additional coursework after that could be finished remotely.
There is no fall break.
Meanwhile, at least a third of employees will work remotely.
Other measures include a testing program and adding the flu vaccine to the list of requirements.
The university also plans to order PPE to help reduce the risk of getting the virus on campus.