Purdue University to offer free tampons, pads in bathrooms

Purdue University will offer free tampons and other feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms in response to student advocates who have been pushing for the move for three years.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Thursday credited the faculty-led University Senate for proposing a resolution that described feminine hygiene products as a basic necessity that should be in campus restrooms free of charge.

The measure was set to be voted on later this month, but Daniels obtained permission from the senate to go ahead and implement it.

It’s not yet clear when the public university will stock its West Lafayette campus bathrooms with free products.

2/7/2020 2:19:57 PM (GMT -5:00)

