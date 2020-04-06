Former Purdue President Dr. Steven Beering dies at 87

Former Purdue President Dr. Steven Beering has passed away.

The announcement came from the university Monday evening.

Dr. Beering's presidency at Purdue University took place for 18 years, between 1983 to 2000.

The school says under his leadership, Purdue expanded international efforts, grew its liberal arts programs, promoted diversity and more.

"His 18-year leadership of our institution was but one chapter in an epic life of serial achievement," says Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. "He and Jane will rest together on our campus’s Slayter Hill, and forever in our memories and in the annals of the greatest Boilermakers."

Dr. Beering was 87-years-old.