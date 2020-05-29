Parade held for Purdue Scholarship recipients

Some local high school students earned scholarships from Purdue University on Thursday, where they found out through a surprise from the Purdue Club of Saint Joseph Valley.

They were supposed to have a banquet to help honor the recipients, however due to COVID-19, the club coordinated a car parade to celebrate instead.

More than $32,000 in scholarship money was awarded to 18 students.

It was something the Club President enjoyed doing.

"One of the ladies who is getting a scholarship [Thursday] is studying Athletic Training and that was my major at Purdue back in the 60's," says Bob Shriner. "So that kind of rings special to me and she's getting one of the scholarships that is a renewable one, if she maintains a certain GPA."

One of the students receiving a scholarship was T.J. Freeby, son of WHME Sports Director and Co-host of WNDU's Countdown to Kickoff, Chuck Freeby.