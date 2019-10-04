Punishment doled out in death of Cass Co. 2-year-old

Punishment was doled out Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 2-year-old Cass County girl in October of 2016.

The sentencing came three years after the death of Savannah Gardner. She died from extreme torso injuries, including a severed spine.

“I’ve never shirked responsibility, and I never will. I don’t know what happened. This is a tragedy. It’s a tragedy for them, and it’s a tragedy for me,” 47-year-old Lance Reeves said.

The girl died at Reeves home on Yaw Street in Dowagiac.

While Reeves pleaded no contest to child abuse and manslaughter charges, he claims he doesn’t know how the child was initially injured and believes any damage he did came during efforts to resuscitate Savannah.

“This is a violent death that was the breaking of the spine of the child, and it was a terrible ending to a wonderful life,” Cass County Prosecutor Victory Fitz said. “This is a situation that it appears to us to be far more sinister that just an accident or some sort of resuscitation activity.”

James Stevens is Savannah’s grandfather. He told the court that Savannah was just learning to talk and was unable to tell family members about the pain she was apparently in.

Stevens said Savannah moved in with Reeves in June and was dead by the end of October.

“Your honor, we will never understand what Savannah did on Oct. 19th, 2016, at just 2 years old that Lance decided her punishment should be death,” he said.

The defense countered that Savannah’s mother married Reeves after the child’s death and said Reeves was a decorated veteran who had no prior criminal record.

“What the family knew at the beginning is not what they know now, and now they know that this man that went to the funeral, this man that was gobbling up the attention and so forth was actually the person that killed the child,” Fitz explained.

Reeves was sentenced to a range of six to 15 years. The judge felt that parole would not be appropriate.

