"Pumpkin Hair" is trending ahead of Halloween

With Halloween less than two weeks away, people are getting creative with their celebrations.

A new trend on social media is making the most of the fall… and the love many have for "pumpkin spice".

It's called "Pumpkin Hair"—where people are styling their hair with orange and green to make it look as much like a pumpkin as possible.

There are many varieties of the trending hairstyle being posted to Instagram.

Some photos show orange braids with green ribbon, big orange bouffants, and lots of unique accessories.

The most popular "Pumpkin Hair" seems to be a tight bun on the top of the head, spray-painted orange, with green or leaf-like hair ties to hold it in place.

It isn't clear how the trend got started, but it does appear to be something Halloween enthusiasts of all ages are trying out.