Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century

Cars, cots and plastic chairs have became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in the strongest quake to hit Puerto Rico in more than 100 years.

The magnitude 6.4 quake that struck before dawn on Tuesday killed one person, injured nine others and knocked out power across the U.S. territory, and a majority of Puerto Ricans remained without electricity early Wednesday.

Nearly 750 people were staying in government shelters in the island’s southwest region as Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

