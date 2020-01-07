Public visitation held Tuesday for former Mishawaka mayor

A public visitation is being held Tuesday for former Mishawaka Mayor Bob Beutter.

The visitation is being held at Goethals and Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care on West 3rd Street until 7 p.m.

A funeral will be held Wednesday for family and friends.

Beutter died Thursday at age 84. He was elected in 1984 and stayed in office for 20 years, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.

Beutter had a strong vision of Mishawaka and is credited for improving neighborhoods and parks while also creating businesses along Grape Road and Main Street.

There will be a communitywide event to celebrate Beutter, but those details have not yet been released.

