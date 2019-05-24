Public to get chance to meet midnight officers at SBPD late night cookout

The South Bend Police Department will be hosting its second annual late night cookout this weekend.

It's happening Sunday at 9 p.m. at the department on West Sample Street, and it is an opportunity for the public to meet the department's midnight officers.

In addition to food and games, there will be a doughnut-eating competition between officers and the public. There will also be fireworks after the South Bend Cubs game at Four Winds Field, and the department's close proximity to the field will give attendees a great view.

Best of all, the late night cookout is free.

