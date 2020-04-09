Public no longer welcome in Indiana liquor stores

Alcohol sales at Indiana liquor stores have been kicked to the curb.

On Monday, Indiana’s governor extended his order that residents stay at home and added that they stay out of liquor stores.

At City Wide Liquors today only employees were inside the store on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Customers phoned in orders from the parking lot that were filled by staff and delivered in curbside fashion.

“To us, I mean, we’re okay with it. i get it, I understand it. And this is bigger than, you know, convenience right now,” said City Wide’s Errol Rousseve.

Darrin McCorquodaoe of South Bend made a purchase shortly after noon.

“It really doesn’t bother me really," McCorquodaoe said. like "The only other problem is like not knowing what you want. I kind of have to sit here for a minute and decide and I’ve been drinking the same thing for the past couple weeks just because it’s just the easiest way to do it.”

City Wide Liquors actually made the switch on Monday of last week—before the governor ordered it.

At City Wide home delivery is an option. Otherwise customers can phone in orders in advance, or when they arrive in the parking lot, or they can just show up.

“It is definitely harder," said Rousseve. "I mean there’s no walking through the aisles and browsing but our staff is pretty knowledgeable and they know what we have so we can definitely walk you through a phone order."

At Belmont Beverage we were told customers could browse the store virtually and order through an app.

