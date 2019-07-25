Public meeting Thursday to discuss potential changes to Cougar Road

The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Thursday regarding proposed changes to some roads near New Prairie middle and high schools.

INDOT said there are too many crashes on Cougar Road in LaPorte County. That is why they want to resign it, hoping to keep people safe, especially students at nearby schools.

Here is what could happen:

1. Cougar Road would feature one-way traffic, northbound only, between State Road 2 and the drive to school.

2. Traffic north of that location would remain two-way, and a traffic light would be installed at the intersection of Cougar Road and U.S. 20.

3. Turn lanes would be added to U.S. 20 and Cougar Road.

4. The left turn lane would be extended for eastbound traffic from State Road 2 onto Cougar Road.

“It really is a joint project…Has the support of everybody. I know the sheriff’s department is on board, the county is on board and we have the support of the schools,” INDOT media relations director Adam Parkhouse said.

Nevertheless, some people in the crowd had concerns.

“I still think the biggest concern is the intersection of Highway 2 and Cougar Road with that hill. … When it’s dark, it’s snowing, you cannot see people coming over that hill,” Stacey Mosley said.

Some in the crowd fear accidents may now happen in another direction.

Others said the increased use of left-hand turns could be risky.

One woman in the crowd said more street lighting would help make things safer.

“There is a lot that can still happen between now and when construction happens. That’s kind of why we have this public input part of the process. We want to hear from people and know what they think,” Parkhouse said.

The project could cost around $1.2 million, and construction would begin in 2020.

