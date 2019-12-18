Public invited to funeral for Indiana veteran with no family

A central Indiana funeral home is inviting the public to attend the funeral for an 89-year-old Army veteran after authorities couldn't track down any of his relatives.

George R. Green, who died Dec. 5, was a decorated Korean War veteran.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone says she had to make funeral arrangements for the lifelong Elwood resident without his family's input because none of Green's relatives came forward or could be located.

WRTV-TV reports that the public can attend Green's funeral services Thursday at the Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Green will then be buried with full military honors at the National Cemetery in Marion.

