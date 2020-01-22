Will education competitors co-locate? Purdue Polytechnic, Washington HS debate heats up

Purdue Polytechnic High School is coming to South Bend.

The charter school will open in the fall of 2020.

The only question is where?

The answer largely depends on community input meetings set up for Wednesday.

One meeting took place this morning. Another starts at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Washington High School.

Washington High School has excess capacity and it has been suggested that Purdue Polytechnic locate its charter high school there.

“If they're going to have 100 students coming in their ninth grade class, where are 100 students coming from?” asked Linda Wolfson, a former South Bend science teacher. “I just think it’s almost like a Trojan horse in terms of recruitment.”

Some see little to gain and more enrollment to lose under the plan.

Nearly a third of all school age children who live in the South Bend Community School Corporation boundaries chose to attend classes elsewhere—at private schools, at the public schools of other districts, or at charter schools.

For the current academic year more than 1,400 students living in the district chose instead to attend charter schools.

Some 50 people attended a morning meeting to gather public input on the plan. They heard that a similar STEM program now offered at Riley High School managed to enroll everyone who applied and that the Purdue Polytechnic program would not ‘skim’ the cream of the crop honor roll students.

Purdue Polytechnic is instead looking for B and C students who are bored in the traditional classroom setting—so called superheroes who have yet to discover their powers.

Purdue Polytechnic currently has two schools up and running in Indianapolis.

There, 20 percent of those enrolled have special education Individual Education Plans (IEP's).

The Indianapolis students are assigned "Passion Projects" such as building skate boards and designing tiny houses and then building replicas of those houses.

The focus is on learning competencies not facts.

Students with a 3.4 grade point average or better who score at least 1050 on the SAT or 20 on the ACT are admitted to the Polytechnic program at Purdue University.

The end goal is to create a pipeline of low income minority students who would attend Purdue. The minority students now on campus were said to be largely international students.

“I'm so interested in looking at how can you, even if it’s not a direct partnership, how can you collaborate with a district so it’s not seen as a war that it is an 'and thing,'" said Scott Bess, Purdue Polytechnic High Head of School. “It’s only when you get into people looking at it as a zero sum game that it becomes negative.”

Purdue Polytechnic High is coming to town this fall whether it locates at Washington High or somewhere else. “So the state charter board approved Purdue Polytechnic coming to South Bend. We had nothing to do with that, but we thought, is there a way that we could collaborate and count the students at Washington, share transportation, nutrition, share data and in the end potentially charge them rent, charge them utilities, and everybody benefits,” said South Bend School Superintendent Todd Cummings.

The agreement would likely count the Purdue Polytechnic High School students as part of the Washington High School student body for purposes of collecting state tuition support and tabulating school wide test scores.

The final decision on the fate of the potential partnership lies in the hands of the South Bend School Board of Trustees.

