Public form discusses challenges in minority community, being more intentional

Community leaders addressed a crowd at a public forum in South Bend Saturday.

They discussed challenges in the minority community and ways to make life better moving forward.

The forum was organized by South Bend’s City Clerk.

During Sunday’s public forum, community leaders talked about public safety, government and policy, education and the wealth gap.

“Some of the things we talked about here today involve the racism, discrimination, slavery and the legislation of all those things, and how those things have been a fabric of not only our country, but our local community,” said moderator, Andre Gammage.

James Summers talked about barriers minority businesses face and how everyone deserves access to capital and opportunity.

Isaac Hunt talked about violence, and said people turn to violence when they do not feel like they belong, or are unable to find a job, and said people just want a chance.

"Most definitely they want something better, and especially our youth. When we are going into the schools and talking to our youth, the first thing they say is, ‘Nobody listens to us,” Hunt said.

Leslie Wesley, with the South Bend School Corporation, talked about the correlation between poverty and education.

“Our children just don’t come to school with books in their backpacks. Our children come to school with stress and trauma,” Wesley said.

Community leaders like Sam Centellas said we could do a better job understanding each other’s hopes and fears.

All panelists agreed it is important to start acting and to be more intentional.

In fact, South Bend Common Council woman Karen White said the council will look at the budget to make sure resources align with what is needed in the community, and said the council will start going into neighborhoods to listen.

Community leader Lynn Coleman said he will help minorities interested in law enforcement connect with the right people.

Coleman also said minority officers need to be welcomed in police departments and many leaders at the forum said improving community-police relations will be important moving forward.

"The follow-up from this meeting will be more people getting engaged in the process of making South Bend a better community for everybody,” Centellas said.