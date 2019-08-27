Public, city discuss SBPD's vehicle pursuit policy

A public meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss the South Bend Police Department's vehicle pursuit policy.

As stated in the current policy, a vehicle pursuit is an active attempt by an officer in an authorized emergency vehicle to apprehend a fleeing suspect who is actively attempting to avoid or escape officers.

Also stated in the policy is that officers conduct vehicle pursuits in accordance with training, policy and law while placing a priority on public safety and terminating the vehicle pursuit when the danger to the public outweighs the reason for the stop.

"This will be the last of the policies that we go over during this series," South Bend director of communications Mark Bode said. "We will move on to training [and] hope people will turn out for those as well."

When deciding to initiate a pursuit, the officer takes things like the seriousness of the offense into consideration.

