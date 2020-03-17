Public Catholic Masses to be suspended throughout Indiana

All public Catholic Masses are being suspended throughout Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades.

This suspension begins on Wednesday, March 18, and will remain in effect until further notice.

"Not being able to attend Mass is very difficult spiritually since the Holy Eucharist is 'the source and summit of the Christian life.' As Catholics, we must do our part to help protect those who could be infected by the virus at public gatherings," the bishop explained.

From Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades:

INDIANA’S CATHOLIC BISHOPS SUSPEND PUBLIC SUNDAY AND WEEKDAY MASSES

Letter from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Published March 17, 2020

Dear Faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend,

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, I write to encourage you, in the words of our Holy Father, Pope Francis, “to live this difficult moment with the strength of the faith, the certainty of hope and the ardor of charity.”

Like many other dioceses throughout our country and world, I have made the difficult decision, along with the other bishops of Indiana, to suspend the celebration of public Masses in our diocese due to the escalation of the virus and to help prevent its spread. This suspension begins on Wednesday, March 18th and will remain in effect until further notice.

Not being able to attend Mass is very difficult spiritually since the Holy Eucharist is “the source and summit of the Christian life.” As Catholics, we must do our part to help protect those who could be infected by the virus at public gatherings.

View the full letter.

