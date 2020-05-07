Protests as Indianapolis police kill 3 in separate incidents

Police in Indianapolis are facing protests after officers fatally shot two men and killed a pregnant pedestrian in three separate incidents just hours apart.

Police did not have body camera or dash camera footage of either shooting, but they say both men exchanged gunfire with police.

Events surrounding the first one were livestreamed on Facebook, including comments by a responding detective that the police chief called “unacceptable.”

Protesters gathered Thursday at the City County Building in downtown Indianapolis. Both of the men who were shot by police were black. The woman who was struck the car was white.

