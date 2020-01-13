Protesters interrupt Buttigieg during Iowa campaign event

Former South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced protesters from a Black Lives Matter group during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa.

Buttigieg's interaction with one of the protesters was caught on camera. The two men talked and eventually shook hands before an officer led the protester out.

Other videos show demonstrators chanting "anti-black, anti-poor."

Just days earlier, about a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated at Buttigieg campaign event in California.

