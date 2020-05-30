Protesters gather in downtown South Bend over George Floyd death

Protests are taking place across the country after the death of George Floyd.

16 News Now tells us how people are speaking out in South Bend.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown South Bend for the first of two planned demonstrations on Saturday speaking out against racial injustice in America.

"I am out here because I am so tired of racial injustice," said protester Morgan Fleming. "There's so much injustice in our nation and our voices need to be heard."

"This isn't the first time this has happened," said protester Chandler Castor. "This is happening consistently. This just happens to be one of the times it's been caught on tape. We don't know how many times this is happening when we can't see it."

While gathering, protesters shared stories and ideas about what has to happen for real change.

"I think this is also a great opportunity for black [people] all across America to show that we are united even though we all come from different walks of life," said protester Chris Scales. "We're a small town but we see in all these big cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and even Fort Wayne are coming together. So I think it's good that we all come out and show that we're paying attention to the situation."

"We need to see more white people speak up and get involved. If you're silent, you're on the side of the oppressor period," Fleming said.

The crowd them marched east on Colfax Ave. chanting for justice.

While passions ran high, the protest remained peaceful.

The second planned protest is for 6:00 P.M. at the Charles Martin Youth Center.