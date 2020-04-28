Protesters demand better handling of coronavirus outbreak at Westville Correctional Facility

The Westville Correctional Facility coronavirus outbreak continues as the number of offenders testing positive for coronavirus grows to 143.

The outbreak at Westville remains the largest of any prison in Indiana. Those with loved ones inside say they're terrified about the living conditions for inmates at Westville.

One protester told me that her sons inside the prison say guards that have face masks don't wear them around prisoners.

Another protester told us someone she knows inside said inmates who are asking for tests are being ignored or threatened.

Indiana's Department of Corrections Chief Communications Officer Dave Burston told me every offender has access to a mask and sanitizer, but these protesters say more needs to be done for the ones they love.

"I know that many of the prisons are doing what they can do--Westville is not. There was no separation, the sick are being tormented. They're being punished for being sick, they're not allowed to say they're sick. When they do, they're being threatened with time being added on to their sentences," said protest organizer Angela Grable.

"Encourage them to use their mask all the time. We provide every offender with a mask. We can't make them wear it but we strongly recommend that they wear it. They are all provided bars of soap. They are all provided hand sanitizer. We have taken every opportunity possible to make it a safe environment," Burston said.

Burston said there aren't enough tests available to test every inmate every day, so they're only testing offenders showing strong symptoms of COVID-19.

Protesters say they're not only concerned with the way the coronavirus outbreak is being handled at Westville, but also with the conditions of these buildings in general.

"My hope is the word will get out about Westville in particular and that they will be forced to shut down these buildings and build new ones. They're not adequate facilities. They're full of mold, they're full of water, they're full of rodents, cockroaches--they're not livable. No one can live in these buildings. They need [to be] rebuilt," Grable said.

"We just encourage everybody to practice the social distancing. We're doing that in the prisons as best as possible. The coronavirus is nothing that any of us are happy to be experiencing and just like the offenders that are there, so are all of our staff, so we want to make it as safe a place as possible during these circumstances," Burston said.

36 Westville staff members also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak has roughly half of all inmates at Westville in either quarantine or isolation.