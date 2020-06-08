Protesters claim "victory" after vote on police pay is suspended

Bill 21-20 would give South Bend police officers a 2.5% pay increase and an incentive bonus increase from $400 to $2,500 for living within the city. The bill was originally set to be voted on at Monday's Common Council meeting.

However, the Personnel and Finance Committee voted 3-1 to table the vote for further discussion and planning. The one dissenting vote coming from 5th District Common Council Representative Jake Teshka.

The city sending out this email shortly after the decision.

"The following Common Council bills have been delayed:

Bill No. 21-20- Amending Salary Ordinance No. 10682-19 has been proponed Indefinitely.

Bill No. 12-20- Citizen’s Police Complaint Board Ordinance has been continued to the June 22, 2020 Common Council Meeting due to more Council discussion."

A group of protesters were outside the County City building on Monday to protest Bill 21-20 and stand in unity against racism and discrimination. The group listened to the live stream of the committee meeting and cheered once the announcement was made. Some were calling it a "victory" for the group.

"Now is not the time to give raises. It's not the time," Tianna Waddell says. "If you're losing people that are making most of the money then you should have more money in the pot to pay out to the remaining people that are there. Use that money, put it in other places, we need resources in other areas. Our poverty in the black community is almost 50%."

The city says its more about making up for the lack of officers in the South Bend Police Department.

"We know we're double digits short in police officers and we have been for about a year and we have a third of our sworn officers that are eligible for retirement without notice," Mayor James Mueller says. "We need to make sure that we retain and attract our talented officers and give them just and fair compensation."

Still many protesters at the rally want that money back in the community.

"I believe that we should be investing in our communities and the police play a role in the community but I think that you could be decreasing that role and investing in more productive outlets that keep people safe without making people feel endangered," Paul Anthony says.

Bill 21-20 will very likely make a return for a vote in the future, but what changes, if any, will be made remains to be seen.