'Protected Paw Project' gives back to animals in the community

'The Protected Paw Project' is a non-profit that builds cat and dog houses for animals without homes. The inspiring organization was started by Kyle Van Denberg.

"As a pet lover, I wanted to give back and help the community," Van Denberg said.

Van Denberg not only wanted to help his St. Joseph, Michigan, community, but honor his best friend.

"I lost my buddy George about a year and a half ago now," Van Denberg said. "He was a rescue and I said I would protect him. Unfortunately, he got sick and I couldn’t help him."

Van Denberg launched the “Protected Paw Project” to build outdoor houses for dogs and cats wandering the streets.

And on every house, there’s a special mark to pay homage to George.

"The paw [on every dog or cat house] is George’s," Van Denberg said. "It’s the best way I know how to give back and keep him going."

Van Denberg has delivered over 600 houses throughout the Michiana area, honoring his beloved George.

And it’s easy to get involved! Kyle has created take home kits for you to build and paint yourself, then he’ll pick it up!

To learn more about 'The Paw Project' or donate, check out their Go Fund Me Page or call Kyle at 313-622-7749.