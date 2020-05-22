Prosecutors look to combine cases tied to murder trial

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting to jointly try the cases of three men connected to the murder of a Columbia City woman in Elkhart.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, during a court hearing Thursday, Judge Michael Christofeno discussed the motion to combine the cases of Mario Angulo, 19, Donald Owen Jr., 21, and Matthew Murzynski, 24.

Owen and Angulo are charged with murder, robbery and criminal confinement. Officials say they tortured and killed Kimberly Dyer, 31, at a home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart in October 2019.

Murzynski is charged with robbery and criminal confinement. He is not charged with murder, but the prosecutor’s office considers Murzynski an accomplice closely involved in the situation.

The hearing to determine whether to allow the cases to be combined will take place Aug. 6.

