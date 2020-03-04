Prosecutor: 51-year-old man choked 18-year-old after school

A 51-year-old Coloma man is accused of choking an 18-year-old whose relationship with the man's daughter recently ended.

Chris Glisson, a Boys and Girls Club site leader at St. Joseph High School, where the alleged victim is a student, is charged with felony assault by strangulation, according to a release from the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office.

Glisson and the 18-year-old from Benton Harbor were "having a conversation" on Feb. 20 "when, as witnesses and video suggest, Glisson went after [the victim] putting his hands around [the victim's] throat."

Glisson's daughter and the 18-year-old reportedly were in a relationship and had recently broken up.

Glisson was arraigned Wednesday, and his bond was set at $5,000. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He is due in court March 13 and March 19 for a preliminary exam conference and hearing.

