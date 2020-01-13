Proposed discipline matrix would spell out punishment for police

The local chapter of a group called Faith in Indiana held a press conference Monday in support of a proposed matrix that would be used to discipline officers accused of wrongdoing.

Some feel this week could go a long way toward boosting public trust in the South Bend Police Department.

The matrix clearly spells out the punishment for specific types of misconduct.

"The police department has often seen inconsistent and arbitrary to members of the community. Officers who repeatedly engage in serious misconduct, abusive or discriminatory behavior, or excessive use of force received little more than a slap on the wrist and continued in their positions," pastor J.B. Williams said.

The South Bend Board of Public Safety is expected to vote on the proposed matrix at a meeting slated for Wednesday morning.

