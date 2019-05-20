Proposal introduced to build homes at Blackthorn Golf Club

In South Bend, they're building apartments at the baseball stadium, so why not build new homes on the grounds of a golf course?

The baseball stadium is city owned. That is no longer the case with the Blackthorn Golf Club, which was sold to private investors in 2014. Those private investors in the past had talked about the possibility of building a hotel on the grounds, although that has yet to happen.

Now comes a proposal to build as many as 36 homes on the property – one- and two-family homes that would occupy 13.8 acres on the northwest corner of the course where the practice hole called the Blarney Hole now stands.

Although NewsCenter 16 is told the Blarney Hole was rarely used in the recent past, before the project can move forward, a zoning change is needed.

"The development in industrial has been kind of slow out there, then the golf course came along and took a lot of that land," St. Joseph County Division of Planning and Zoning Executive Director Larry Magliozzi said. "They've got a developer interested in that corner to develop single-family homes and duplexes or a mix of single family homes and duplexes, so that's what this zoning is about."

A hearing on the zoning request will take place at a meeting of the Area Plan Commission Tuesday. The Plan Commission staff has gone on record as being in favor of the change.

