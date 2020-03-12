Proposal fails on path forcing out Indiana attorney general

Negotiations fell apart among Republican legislators on a proposal that could have forced Indiana’s attorney general from office if his law license is suspended over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

The House and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb backed a proposal that would’ve prohibited anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. The proposal died as this year’s legislative session ended late Wednesday.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits a decision from the state Supreme Court on whether he’ll face any punishment. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says senators weren’t protecting Hill but were worried about interfering in the election process.

3/11/2020 11:37:40 PM (GMT -4:00)