Prom store donates garment bags to be made into 7,000 face masks

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed a lot of things including prom. But that hasn’t stopped Ashley Rene’s Prom and Pageant from doing everything they can to help high schoolers and the community.

"Our garment bags are a breathable bag and they're able to be used as filters for masks," said Ashley Swathwood, owner of Ashley Rene's. "We felt helpless and wanted to give back."

Swathwood and her team donated garment bags to made into 7,000 face masks for medical personnel.

"It's about doing what they can and giving what they can whatever that may be," Swathwood said.

Swathwood says it's been difficult watching prom's get post-poned, but her team is working on a solution..

"Being a prom store, we know prom is a big deal," Swathwood said. "We don't want them to miss out. We are working with people in the community to host a michiana prom later in the summer as soon as it would be safe. We want to give girls and guys that moment and end their high school year on a good note."

Safety is their top priority so they’re waiting on the government to give a green light before setting a date. When they do, we will be sure to bring you that information to share with your teen and maybe even volunteer.