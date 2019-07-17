Program to improve SB middle school, feeder schools has new chief

South Bend's Empowerment Zone now has a leader. Dr. Cheryl Camacho has been named the zone chief, pending approval from the Indiana State Board Of Education.

Camacho has a Harvard degree and most recently worked for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

South Bend's Empowerment Zone was formed to address the educational needs at Navarre Middle School and its feeder elementary schools.

The schools will get significant support to create a customized education experience for students.

