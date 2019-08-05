Program ensures Michiana children won't go hungry

Thousands of children go hungry each and every day, including kids in our own community.

Thankfully, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is stepping in to help with their Food for Kids program. The organization partners with schools in the area to provide children with sacks of food for the weekends and over holiday breaks.

"We have been doing a kids back-to-school program since 2009," Executive Director Marijo Martinec said.

She says the food bank partners with school officials to identify which children need help.

"The food they receive makes a tremendous difference," Martinec said. "The kids might not go to school on Friday, but when they get their sack of food, they're going to school on Friday."

Martinec says providing food for children can make a big difference.

"When you're hungry, it's really hard to concentrate and learn," Martinec said. "Some of these kids live in a constant state where they don't know when they're going to eat. This gives them a little bit of stability and something they can count on throughout the school year when they may not be able to count on a whole lot. They can count on this."

The food bank is accepting monetary donations for the program. You can drop off cash or a check at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, check out its website.

