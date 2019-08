It was a busy weekend for the 2019 Great Lakes Grand Prix.

The video above is from Sunday near the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Michigan City.

The race was the fifth stop in a six-race series for the newly formed American Power Boat Association Offshore Championship Series.

More than 130,000 people watched the race.

Their next and final race will take place in October when they will be competing in Fort Myers, Florida.

All races are free and open to the public.