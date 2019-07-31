Processing defect could mean bacteria in canned beef

Canned beef shipped to Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas is being recalled because a processing defect could mean bacteria survived in the product.

Fifteen-ounce canned “Kaskey’s BEEFY MAC PASTA IN TOMATO & MEAT SAUCE” produced July 18 with a best by date of July 7, 2021, is subject to the recall. They have the establishment No. EST. 794.

No confirmed adverse reactions resulting from consumption of the products have been reported, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service warns consumers who purchased the recalled items not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the retailer from which they were purchased.

